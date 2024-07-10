'Lorch was Orlando Pirates weak link, full of jealousy! He was enemy of progress' - 'Bitter' Bucs fans claim

The Sea Robbers fans respond to Nyoso who claimed the spirit at Masandawana is different to what he was used to.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is satisfied with the environment at the Premier Soccer League champions, as opposed to former team Orlando Pirates.

The 30-year-old attacker said he settled quickly at Downs and believes he still has a lot to offer next season even after the exit of coach Rhulani Mokwena who reportedly forced the club to bring Lorch on board.

A section of Pirates fans have not been impressed with what Lorch stated, insisting he was the trouble-maker at Bucs.

Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.