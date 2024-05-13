Looming interest from Glasgow Rangers, Salzburg & Al Ahly - Should Relebohile Mofokeng entertain the offers or remain at Orlando Pirates?

It's hardly surprising that the spotlight is firmly fixed on the 19-year-old sensation, who has been causing quite a stir in South Africa.

Hailing from Sharpeville in Gauteng, Mofokeng has tallied just four goals and six assists in 35 matches across all competitions for Orlando Pirates. However, his remarkable ability to outmaneuver defenders has captured the attention of the footballing world.

In October 2023, Mofokeng came close to a European move when he underwent an assessment with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. Though a transfer didn't materialize, it's likely the talented teenager will receive another opportunity to showcase his abilities on the international stage, with interest swirling around him.

GOAL examines the clubs eyeing the young prodigy, assessing the advantages and disadvantages of potential moves and whether staying with the Buccaneers is the best choice for his developing career.