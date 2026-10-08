"I played four matches in 17 days, one of them against the Faroe Islands on a different playing surface, as well as in a different climate. I really felt that match. Even though I am paid very well to play, I am still a human being. I feel the physical fatigue and then also that of the flights. Even if I only play an hour and then get substituted, that physical exertion is still significant."





"Someone might say that the international break helps. OK, but then there are 9 matches with Napoli before playing again with the national team. We play every three days, the schedule is relentless. They can pay you whatever they want, but the stress is yours, on your body. Just look at how many footballers are injured and how many picked up injuries on international duty. We, as Slovakia, do not have 40-50 footballers who can be rotated in the squad. There is very little you can do, you just have to hope to stay healthy all the time and not get injured."