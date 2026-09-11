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cm grafica stankovic inter
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Liverpool do not give up on Stankovic: the offer rejected in the Jones deal and a new move planned

Inter
Liverpool
A. Stankovic

Aleksandar Stankovic continues to be a priority target for Liverpool for the future of their midfield.

This summer has been an emotional one for Aleksandar Stankovic. After Inter triggered the buy-back clause on his registration, bringing him back by activating the €23 million option included in the agreements with Bruges, Dejan's son has felt two sides of it: the thrill of finally joining the Inter first team he has supported since childhood, and the knowledge that plenty of clubs are ready to spend big on him.

One of them was Liverpool. As revealed by TeamTalk in England, they not only made a move for him with Inter this summer, but are also keeping a very close eye on him ahead of another attempt in the next transfer windows.


  • The offer in the Jones deal

    Liverpool made a concrete move for Stankovic in the summer, during the talks in which Inter spent a long time pursuing a deal that eventually led to them signing the English midfielder Curtis Jones outright from the Reds.

    During those discussions, Liverpool's hierarchy tried to send the former Bruges player to Andoni Iraola, but in the end they got two noes: the first from Inter, who rejected the offer of a loan with a significant obligation to buy at the end of the season, and the second from the player, who ultimately chose to take himself off the market and try to fulfil the dream of playing at San Siro in an Inter shirt.

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  • New attack planned

    Instead, the Reds have promoted Trey Nyoni to the first team and are trying to develop their own little gem. But with the next transfer windows in mind, TeamTalk report they will keep monitoring Stankovic's progress, how much playing time Cristian Chivu will really guarantee him and whether there will be room to prise him away from Inter before the summer of 2027, when he will remain a transfer target in any case.



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