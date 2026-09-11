This summer has been an emotional one for Aleksandar Stankovic. After Inter triggered the buy-back clause on his registration, bringing him back by activating the €23 million option included in the agreements with Bruges, Dejan's son has felt two sides of it: the thrill of finally joining the Inter first team he has supported since childhood, and the knowledge that plenty of clubs are ready to spend big on him.

One of them was Liverpool. As revealed by TeamTalk in England, they not only made a move for him with Inter this summer, but are also keeping a very close eye on him ahead of another attempt in the next transfer windows.



