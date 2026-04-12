Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a transfer battle for a highly rated French talent

A French gem is set to set the upcoming transfer window alight, with a fierce battle raging among the Premier League’s top clubs to secure his services, led by Liverpool and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Morocco-Senegal crisis underscores broader shifts across African football.

Bayern Munich suffer a major blow as their star player moves to Real Madrid.

From La Masia to the bench: what’s next for Hamza Abdelkarim?

Paris Saint-Germain has hijacked Barcelona’s pursuit of the same talent.



Bournemouth striker Ilie Junior Crobe has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting talents after scoring 10 goals this season, including the decisive strike in the shock win over Arsenal.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has quickly established himself since joining Bournemouth last summer, emerging as a strong candidate to be the club’s next big signing, following the recent departures of several of its star players.

Meanwhile, legal sources report that the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal will not be replayed.

Al Ahly line up Aliou Diang’s replacement

Dubbed the “new De Bruyne”, he has already sparked a transfer tussle between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Coded messages to FIFA... Escalation threatens the 2026 World Cup.