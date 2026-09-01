Football fans around the world are fixed on the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window. Deadlines are closing in across several major European leagues, and clubs are racing to wrap up their last signings before the window slams shut.

We'll follow the latest news and movements from the market in Europe and beyond around the clock, covering official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and every notable twist the final hours might bring before the doors close.

Italy, France and Germany all close their summer windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain shuts up shop at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday. The English deadline runs slightly later, until 1:00 am on the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the American league's second window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, and the Dutch market closes on the same day.

Turkey keeps its window open until Friday. Mexico's market ends on 11 September, Portugal follows on the 15th, and Saudi Arabia's deadline stretches all the way to 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums