Listen to your elders, Rhulani Mokwena! Legends Teko Modise and Doctor Khumalo offer the tactician advice as he looks to guide Mamelodi Sundowns to the Caf Champions League altar

Mokwena will lead the Brazilians as they take on their North African opponents in what is anticipated to be an electrifying spectacle.

Sundowns face a make-or-break moment as they welcome Esperance to Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the second-leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final on Friday, April 26th.

Following a 1-0 semi-final first-leg defeat last weekend at the hostile Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, Masandawana find themselves in a do-or-die situation.

This week, all discussions in the South African football community have revolved around Mokwena and his team, questioning their ability to clinch a victory and advance to the final stage.

However, to their advantage, Sundowns' strength lies in their knack for turning things around, even when the odds are stacked against them.

As anticipation builds for this gripping showdown, GOAL examines the learnings of the first-leg clash and the edge of playing the crucial match on home turf.