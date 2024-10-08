PSL referee Abongile TomBackpage
Seth Willis

'Likes of Abongile Tom are killing SA football' - Former Kaizer Chiefs player slams referee after controversial calls in MTN8 final

MTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FCKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer League

The former Amakhosi attacker insists the officials were out of order and it might have a negative impact on Mzansi football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tom was the referee in MTN8 final between Stellies & Bucs
  • He made controversial calls that affected the outcome
  • Former Chiefs player shares his opinion
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below