Like Spalletti with Kolo Muani? Nicola: “Adams wants to show who he is”

The crowd's first-half reaction against Napoli prompted another defence of Akor Adams: "I see a player who trains well, respects the shirt and gives everything for the team. I will always be on his side. I want to build unity across the whole club, because it will be crucial to achieving our goal. Me with Adams, like Spalletti with Kolo Muani? I never compare myself with situations I have not experienced and do not know.They were not even boos. First of all, the fans have the right to express whatever they think," reports TuttoJuve.com. "My intention is to make it clear that if there is a Venezia player here who does not have the mentality to do everything for Venezia, then I will be the first to recognise it. But I see a player who trains as someone who wants to show who he is should, who has enormous respect for those he represents and who gives everything for the goal. With a player like that, I will always be on his side, as the fans are."







