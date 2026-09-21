Getty Images Sport
'It's like a film' - Kylian Mbappe reflects on cinematic Zinedine Zidane reunion 15 years after Real Madrid trial
A cinematic reunion for Mbappe and Zidane
Speaking in an interview with Spanish daily AS, Mbappe reflected on his shared history with Zidane. The new national team manager replaced Deschamps on Friday, taking charge of Les Bleus ahead of their Nations League fixture against Turkey.
Mbappe recalled their initial encounter, stating: "He was the first person who picked me up to take me to Real Madrid, to the training complex. I was 13 or 14, so it was a long time ago. Now he's my national team coach. It's like a film, but it's amazing. It's real." Les Bleus have begun their preparations under Zidane with renewed optimism.
- AFP
Adjusting to life without Didier Deschamps
The managerial switch marks the end of an era, as Deschamps saw his 14-year tenure conclude after France suffered a semi-final defeat against Spain at the World Cup in July.
Discussing the transition, Mbappe outlined the team's ambitions: "We're starting a new process with France. We have two years to prepare for the European Championship and that's what we're focused on now. It's a new era with a new coach. We have the Nations League coming up, four games, and we'll see how they go. It's going to be new for everyone because all we've known is Deschamps. It's going to be a change for us, but I think everything is going to go very well."
Real Madrid stumble against Atletico Madrid
Away from international duty, Mbappe has enjoyed a prolific start to the campaign, netting eight goals in eight matches. However, Real Madrid experienced a setback on Sunday, suffering a 2-1 derby defeat against Atletico Madrid. The loss leaves Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho and his squad six points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga.
Despite Mourinho criticising the officials, Mbappe refused to be drawn into the controversy. "I have my thoughts, but I keep them to myself. I've never been that kind of player and I'm not going to start now," Mbappe explained. "The referee is human and makes mistakes, and there were mistakes, but I don't want to get into that."
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for France and Real Madrid?
Zidane will take charge of France for the first time when they travel to face Turkey in Izmit. Following that Nations League clash, the squad will continue their busy international break with matches against Belgium and Italy.
Meanwhile, Mbappe must quickly refocus on club duties after the break, as Real Madrid aim to close the gap on Barcelona and return to winning ways.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting