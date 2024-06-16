Lyle Foster BurnleyGetty
Clifton Mabasa

Life lesson! Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo believes Burnley star Lyle Foster learnt from his mistake - 'Kids do make mistakes'

South AfricaLyle FosterOrlando PiratesWorld Cup Qualification CAFPremier LeagueBurnleyHugo BroosNigeriaZimbabweChampionship

The Kaizer Chiefs icon has backed Hugo Broos' decision to include the Burnley striker in the recent nationa team squad.

  • Khumalo backs Broos for recalling Foster
  • He missed the 2023 Afcon due to mental illness
  • The striker received heavy criticism from SA fans
