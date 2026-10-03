"In today's football, a player's strength is knowing how to play in more than one role. Mine, the one I have played since I was a child, is behind the striker. But even out wide I can come inside, as a right-sided attacking midfielder like I did with Aquilani at Catanzaro. I have to thank him because he waited for me, and that is what young players need.

I got to the point of playing with four touches... (laughs, ed.) Joking aside, I think a player's maturity lies in recognising when you can take more touches and when to play quickly, also because the higher the level, the less time you have to think and act. I have to improve my runs in behind and my intensity when defending, but that is perhaps the thing I do best: seeing the play before it happens"