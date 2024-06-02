'Let's give credit to Jose Riveiro and stop blaming Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena! We as Orlando Pirates felt offended when Sipho Mbule shouted 'sleep, sleep', we took it personal' - Fans

The Buccaneers have won their 10th Nedbank Cup title after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final and fans have reacted to the result.

Relebohile Mofokeng made a spectacular impact as he struck late to earn Orlando Pirates a win against Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The result means the Buccaneers successfully defended the Nedbank Cup and also completed a cup double having also won the MTN8 trophy.

Jose Riveiro's side beat the Rhulani Mokwena-led team for the second time in a cup final having won the MTN8 final last year.

Following the match, GOAL has sampled some best reactions from South African fans.