Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan suffer a crushing blow, as Galatasaray suffer a sensational cup defeat

Former international Ilkay Gündogan also featured in the match. Although the 35-year-old did not start, he replaced Mario Lemina at half-time after a mixed opening 45 minutes.

Firatcan Üzüm (51’) and Adama Traore (83’) scored the goals in Genclerbirligi’s somewhat fortunate win, as Galatasaray, despite controlling play and creating chances over the full 90 minutes, failed to find the net.