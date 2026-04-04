Lennart Karl, the Bayern Munich hero who scored in the 99th minute: from 0–2 to 3–2 against Freiburg

Following goals from Manzambi and Höler, both of which came in the second half, the Biancorossi’s comeback began just over ten minutes before the end of the match with Tom Bischof, who went on to score the equaliser ten minutes later; these were the first two goals of the season for the midfielder, born in 2005. Over? Not by a long shot. Bayern Munich’s winning goal came in the 99th minute, scored by the youngest player on the pitch: Lennart Karl, who turned 18 in February and is already a key player for the first team, despite being born in 2008. This season, across both the league and cup competitions, he has racked up 9 goals and 6 assists in 35 matches.