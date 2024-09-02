Azola Matrose, Chippa United, May 2022Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Legendary South Africa midfielder Jali advises Matrose after Orlando Pirates snub - 'He mustn't lose it'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedOrlando PiratesChippa UnitedA. Jali

The former Bafana Bafana international is convinced the ex-Bucs player can still make his name with the Chilli Boys.

  • Matrose recently returned to Chippa United
  • The midfielder struggled to make an impact at Bucs
  • He is back at former club and Jali shares his mind
