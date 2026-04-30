Leeds ready to make move for Japan international who played in agonising Champions League quarter-final loss to Arsenal

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have rekindled their interest in Morita as they look to bolster their midfield options for the 2026-27 campaign. The 30-year-old is viewed as the ideal candidate to provide experienced competition for Ethan Ampadu in the engine room. While Morita was a primary target for the Whites last summer, he chose to see out his contract at Sporting, but he is now understood to be willing to commit to the move once Leeds' top-flight safety is secured.