Yet the man to get under Cristiano Ronaldo's skin, despite not even being on the pitch, was Rasmus Hojlund. As had already happened in past meetings between Denmark and Portugal, he marked the 53rd-minute goal for 2-2 with a celebration that was anything but ordinary: first he raised a finger to catch the attention of the crowd, then he leapt, spun and mimicked the classic "Siuuum" made famous by the former Portuguese Ballon d'Or winner.

Tribute on the day of the controversy, or a provocation? Hojlund had certainly done it before, in 2025, when CR7 was on the pitch as his opponent. He had also already declared his admiration for the Portuguese in the press: "My idol, however, is Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a winner and always wants to improve."

Then came the shove towards Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus after the match, during the handshakes in the middle of the pitch, and that completely clarified the Dane's position: he did not like the treatment reserved for his idol at all.