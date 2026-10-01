In the end, Jorge Jesus was right. The first Portugal side without Cristiano Ronaldo won and impressed 4-2 against Denmark in a game left “open” at the back but packed with goals and chances. Among the standout performers was AC Milan's Goncalo Ramos, who finished with 1 goal and 1 assist, but inevitably it was the greatest absentee of all who became the focus of the debate around this match.
For one, former AC Milan man Rafael Leao carried the weight of huge expectation after taking his No 7. Then there was the provocative "siuuum" celebration from Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund.