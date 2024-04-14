Diski Challenge Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi SundownsAsidlali (Diski Challenge on X)
Celine Abrahams

League Title Race: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker gives Orlando Pirates glimmer of hope by slaying Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians lost their lead on the Diski Challenge log table, while stumbling Buccaneers remain hopeful as the league nears its end.

  • Sundowns, Pirates & Chiefs face defeat
  • Stellies leapfrog Masandawana to top of the log
  • The race for the title intensifies

