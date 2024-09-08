Innocent Maela, Orlando Pirates, August 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Leading from the bench: Ex-Orlando Pirates skipper Lucky Lekgwathi speaks on Innocent Maela struggles - 'As acaptain sitting on the bench, it must say something to you'

The Buccaneers versatile defender has been struggling for game time since last season and faces the prospect of being a bit-part player this season.

  • Maela has been struggling for game time
  • This is despite being a utility player
  • Lekgwathi comments on Maela's struggles

