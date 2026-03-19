Lazio set their sights on the Coppa Italia: Lotito doubles the bonuses in the event of victory

For Sarri, too, the Cup has become important. Winning trophies at any cost has never been his vision of football. And it’s no secret that the Coppa Italia has never particularly excited him. This year, however, the unusual situation he is experiencing at Lazio is leading him to think differently. And triumphing with Lazio, after a problematic season in many respects, would in this case take on the flavour of personal redemption. That said – as he himself has hinted – it would still be a fleeting joy. Whether or not they win the Cup would not alter his assessments of his own future or the technical project at Lazio. He would like next year to be ‘year one’ and not ‘year zero’ all over again. He would like to see a united club and a packed stadium, rather than finding himself caught in the middle of a standoff between the club and the fans. It is this, not the outcome of the Coppa Italia campaign, that will determine whether the manager remains in charge.