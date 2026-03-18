Mario Gila is set to become one of the hottest names in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Spanish Lazio defender, born in 2000, has established himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable centre-backs, even during a generally lacklustre season for the Biancocelesti. Most recently, his performance against Milan a few days ago did not go unnoticed, but the Real Madrid-trained centre-back has long been attracting interest from numerous top Italian and European clubs. And various reports confirm a rapidly evolving situation regarding his future, with several options on the table given that his current contract situation with the Rome-based club could facilitate a transfer, with a year remaining until it expires.
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Lazio: Mario Gila’s future hangs in the balance – summer scenarios ranging from the Milan derbies to moves abroad
THE CRUCIAL POINT OF THE CONTRACT
Gila is, in fact, under contract with Lazio until 2027. Lazio had promised him a contract extension but have been slow to offer it – partly due to the financial constraints they faced last summer – and the player, having spoken with the club’s management on several occasions in recent months, is still waiting for a call to receive an official offer. The situation, however, has become a thorny issue. The club would like to extend its relationship with the player and secure him with a substantial contract renewal, given that he currently earns just €500,000 and is among the lowest-paid in the squad, despite his importance in Sarri’s line-up. This lack of recognition is reportedly prompting Gila to reflect on his future. The player’s determination not to renew is clear. This scenario would put Lazio in a position where they would have to capitalise on his transfer immediately, so as not to lose him for free in a year’s time. A fixed price for his transfer has not yet been set, but it is likely to be around €20 million. It should not be forgotten that 50% of any future transfer fee remains in the hands of Real Madrid.
MILAN DERBY
Milan have been monitoring the situation surrounding the Spanish defender for months. And the Rossoneri’s recent defeat at the Olimpico has reinforced the view that he could be the ideal reinforcement for their defence. However, the Rossoneri are not the only club in the running. Despite genuine interest, there are currently no advanced negotiations between the parties. In fact, the situation is complicated, partly due to the competition, which has intensified in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Inter are also interested in the Spanish defender; according to some rumours, they are already working behind the scenes with the player’s entourage to convince him with a promising technical project. Here too, however, there is no sign of direct contact between the clubs at the moment.
INTERNATIONAL SCENARIOS
If Gila’s future no longer lies with Lazio, the Biancocelesti would prefer that he leave Italy altogether. That is why, at Formello, they are paying close attention to rumours coming from abroad as well. As well as Real Madrid, who could always invoke their buy-back clause to secure a substantial discount on the price, according to some Spanish media outlets, the other Madrid side, Atlético, are also said to be interested in the player. In the Premier League, attention is turning to Chelsea, as well as several other clubs – not necessarily top-tier, but nonetheless with substantial financial resources. Generally speaking, however, Gila’s plan, should he leave Lazio, is to move to a higher-level league, perhaps to play in the Champions League on a regular basis. It is therefore reasonable to expect that he will be one of the hottest names on the transfer market from the very first weeks of the summer window.