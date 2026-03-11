There is a little more Lazio in the city of Latina from today. This morning, a new sports centre named after Vincenzo D'Amico, a former Lazio footballer who passed away in 2023, was inaugurated in the Pontine capital. D'Amico was originally from Latina and became a symbol for all Lazio fans, past and present. In addition to the mayor, the ceremony was attended by several fans and representatives of the Rome-based club, as reported in an official statement released by the club through its own channels. Midfielder Toma Basic and Lazio Women footballer Giulia Mancuso were present, along with several club executives, "as a testament," the statement reads, "to Lazio's commitment to initiatives dedicated to young people and the local area." The event was also attended by many former teammates from the teams D'Amico played for during his career, including former Lazio players Bruno Giordano, Giancarlo Oddi and Michelangelo Sulfaro. There were also some of the children of other former players and teammates who are no longer with us and with whom Vincenzino (as fans and teammates loved to call him) has now been reunited elsewhere. Among them were Gabriele Pulici, son of Felice, goalkeeper of the Lazio team that won the Scudetto in 1974, and James Wilson, son of Pino, historic captain of that Banda Maestrelli team where D'Amico was a young emerging talent, but already a protagonist of that unforgettable sporting epic.
Lazio inaugurates a new sports centre dedicated to Vincenzo D'Amico in Latina. A delegation from the Biancocelesti club was in attendance
LAZIO'S PRESS RELEASE
On Lazio's website, the event was described as follows in an official statement: "S.S. Lazio took part today, in the municipality of Latina, in the presentation of the sports facility dedicated to Vincenzo D'Amico, the unforgettable Biancoceleste footballer and star of the historic 1974 Scudetto. It was a significant moment in memory of a man who represented much more than just a player: Vincenzo D'Amico was a symbol of Lazio and an example of the most authentic values of sport – passion, sacrifice, team spirit and respect. The new facility was created as a space dedicated to young people and the community, a place where boys and girls can grow, train and share their passion for sport. This project demonstrates how football, when experienced in its most authentic form, can be an important educational and social tool. S.S. Lazio renews its commitment to promoting sport as an opportunity for training, inclusion and growth for the younger generation. The club would also like to thank the Municipality of Latina and all the institutions that contributed to the realisation of this project, which represents not only a new sports facility but also a community space where the values of sport can continue to live on every day. Dedicating a pitch to Vincenzo D'Amico means preserving his memory and passing it on to new generations. Every young person who enters this facility will, in some way, carry on the story of a champion who grew up with a ball at his feet and Lazio in his heart. For 126 years, Lazio has been a community even before a team: a history made up of people, values and examples that span generations. Vincenzo D'Amico was one such example. S.S. Lazio will continue to support local communities, young people and all those who believe in sport as a tool for growth, education and community building.
THE MEMORY
"When you say D'Amico, you say Lazio," said James Wilson, also a former footballer and now a commentator and radio presenter at Radio Olympia, as he recalled Vincenzo D'Amico on the sidelines of the event. "This new sports centre is very beautiful. I am glad that it has been named after someone like Vincenzo. I always remember the look in his eyes every time he met my father. A deep, distinctive look, full of love and affection for his teammates and the shirt he wore." On one of the benches at the side of the sports fields, there are also some pictures of D'Amico as a child, as a young footballer and as an elderly man, always wearing the Lazio shirt and with three iconic phrases that describe his life linked to the colours of his favourite team. "I don't want to be a footballer," said D'Amico when he first started playing football,"I want to be a Lazio footballer." Then: "...because the Lazio shirt is beautiful. In fact, it's the most beautiful." And again: "Only by honouring it every day can you become legendary."