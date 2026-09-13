Lazio, Gattuso’s joke: “I left AC Milan and Napoli and they won the Serie A title”

"My history as a coach says one thing: when I leave AC Milan, they win the league title, when I leave Napoli, they win the league title. I work to help my players understand how to improve every day. I work on discipline, on arriving on time, on setting themselves rules. The players acknowledge that and that matters to me. We have worked on that from day one. When you are dealing with good lads, it is normal to make them understand that hard work pays off. We started this journey and I have to thank this group for the way they are conducting themselves. If we are managing to put in these performances, the credit goes to them."





"Sporting director Fabiani spoke about Europe as the objective? We already have enough pressure on us, playing in the conditions we are playing in is not easy and it is not right to talk about Europe. It is not a polemic. I do not want to shy away from responsibility because when you coach a club like Lazio you must always think about achieving important things. Our objective is to think game by game. I do not agree when people say the minimum objective is Europe. If we want to kid ourselves, then we can say it, but it is not to make a fuss, it is simply unnecessary pressure. The opponent does not matter. What always matters is the attitude and we have to be good enough to continue along this path. We have seen that when we are not sharp, we become vulnerable. That is the aspect we need to improve and we can only do that through work. Then of course you can suffer against AC Milan, but we will take this point."