Last chance saloon: Can trophyless Kaizer Chiefs win the Nedbank Cup title?

Kaizer Chiefs will set their sights on the Nedbank Cup in hopes of ending their prolonged trophy drought.

Amakhosi are set to face off against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in a Round of 32 showdown on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys have suffered several upsets in the past and will be determined to avoid any humiliation against Milford.

This time around under interim coach Cavin Johnson's leadership, the Naturena-based club will aim to reverse their fortunes.

GOAL examines Chiefs' track record in the tournament, Johnson's impact and identifies the players crucial for the team's success.