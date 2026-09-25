Lapadula has been reborn in Peru with Hector Cuper, goals at a rapid rate and a return to the national team at 36 after relegation to Serie C

Not done yet. Gianluca Lapadula's story rolls on and has even brought him back into the national team.

Following a disastrous Serie B season that ended with Spezia's relegation and an inevitable farewell, the striker chose to move to Peru, where Hector Cuper now coaches him.

Back in the groove in the Peruvian league, Lapadula has rediscovered his scoring touch and that has also earned him a call-up from head coach Mano Menezes.

Already a genuine idol in Peru, the striker won even more affection by choosing to wear the Blanquirroja shirt as early as 2020, giving up the possible chance of a call-up from Italy.