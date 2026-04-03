Lamine Yamal and 9 teenage sensations set to turn the 2026 World Cup on its head

Lamine Yamal is not just the most striking teenager at this summer’s World Cup. There is a good chance he will also be thestandout player in North America, such is the talent of the FC Barcelona and Spain winger. Since making his international debut at the age of sixteen with a stunning goal against Georgia, Yamal has been a regular in manager Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Yamal has already shown that he is not intimidated by playing in a major tournament, having put in a stellar performance at EURO 2024 when La Roja triumphed in Germany. Yamal’s opening goal against France in the semi-final was a true work of art, and his form for his club since then suggests there could be more of the same in store, as he hopes to win the World Cup on 13 July, just six days after turning nineteen.