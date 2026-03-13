(C)Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe not ready for Real Madrid return but Alvaro Arbeloa holding out hope for Man City trip
Fitness concerns sideline French superstar
After missing their last four matches with a knee issue, Mbappe will not return for their La Liga clash against Elche on Saturday. Despite the World Cup winner making significant strides in his rehabilitation, the medical staff and technical team have opted for a cautious approach.
The decision reflects the high stakes of the upcoming week, with the club prioritising Mbappe's fitness for the European stage. Arbeloa is keen to ensure his star man is at 100 per cent capacity before returning to competitive action, avoiding any risk of a long-term setback during the domestic run-in.
- Getty
Mbappe sidelined for Elche clash
Despite the French forward showing positive signs in his recovery from injury, the coaching staff has decided not to risk him ahead of a season-defining week for the Spanish giants.
"The situation is not complicated. He's getting better every day. His recovery is progressing as it should. We've made a plan, and it depends on his progress, but I think he'll be fine. He won't be available tomorrow, but I'm sure he'll travel to Manchester," Arbeloa said at a press conference. "I want him to be able to travel to Manchester. We'll see how he is tomorrow and on Sunday when we'll make a final decision."
Demand high intensity
While the absence of Mbappe is a blow for the immediate fixture, Arbeloa is refusing to let his side lose focus on the domestic title race. The manager insisted that the players must maintain a high level of intensity regardless of who is in the starting XI. He expects a demanding atmosphere similar to the one experienced during the first leg against Manchester City.
He added: "We're playing with the mentality that we're fighting for La Liga. This is an important match. We want a similar atmosphere to the one we had against City. We're aware of the team we're facing, a team that's playing better than their points tally suggests. We're ready to put in the extra effort. We're focused and motivated."
- AFP
Looking ahead to crucial weeks
Los Blancos currently sit second in La Liga and are looking to maintain the pressure on Barcelona,
who are four points clear at the top. Following the match against Elche, Madrid travel to Manchester for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg following Federico Valverde's sensational first-half hat-trick.
Advertisement