Getty Kylian Mbappe beats Barcelona rival Jules Kounde & Arsenal's William Saliba to Best French Player Abroad accolade K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga Kylian Mbappe is named Best French Player Abroad, despite a mixed debut season at Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe nets 39 goals in debut season

Recognised by UNFP as best French player abroad

Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann former winners