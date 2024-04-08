Steve Komphela and Jose RiveiroBackpage
Seth Willis

Komphela reveals what Orlando Pirates' Riveiro told him after humiliating Golden Arrows loss - 'I don't need sympathies'

Premier Soccer LeagueSteve KomphelaLamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando PiratesJose Riveiro

The former Kaizer Chiefs tactician was on the receiving end last weekend when his team fell heavily against Bucs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Komphela was in the dugout as Arrows fell heavily vs Pirates
  • It was the tactician's heaviest defeat in PSL
  • Ex-Moroka Swallows coach reacts to loss

Editors' Picks