Manager Vincent Kompany stuck with the same starting line-up as in Madrid. Within 35 seconds, a wayward pass from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer allowed Arda Güler to open the scoring. Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled for Bayern in the 6th minute, but Güler curled in a direct free-kick to restore Real’s lead on 29 minutes.

Harry Kane equalised for Bayern just before half-time (38’), but Kylian Mbappé swiftly restored Real’s lead (42’). The match settled briefly after the break, but tension soared late on. Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card in the 86th minute, Luis Diaz levelled in the 89th, and Michael Olise sealed a dramatic 4-3 win in stoppage time.

Full match report available here.