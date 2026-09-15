Even after Randal Kolo Muani's dreadful display against Sassuolo, Luciano Spalletti has not given up on the French forward: "We have to play more through Kolo Muani. When opponents go man for man, you have to play into the centre-forward, let him hold it up and then get support around him. Instead we did that only a few times, even if in some cases he has to be more ruthless, that is true". Spalletti has little choice, and he cannot say anything else. Alongside Nick Woltemade, Kolo Muani is one of only two central strikers in the Juventus squad, excluding Arek Milik (left out of the UEFA and Serie A lists), and the manager certainly cannot throw him under the bus in September, apart from the dig after the match against Frosinone.
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Kolo Muani, that lost ball and a €50 million obsession who does not score: against NEC and Atalanta the last chances
That lost ball
Against Sassuolo, Kolo Muani was anonymous in every part of his game: finding space, controlling the ball and finishing. He did not attempt a single shot and, when the chance finally came, in the 94th minute, instead of shooting he stubbornly persisted with a disastrous dribble in the box, losing the ball that set up Sassuolo's 3-2 goal, scored (reluctantly) by former Juventus man Adzic, and left the entire Juventus camp on edge , from the manager to the fans.
Spalletti’s choices
In words, Spalletti is still defending Kolo Muani, and as stated he cannot do otherwise. In practice, though, the Certaldo coach is clearly considering all the solutions at his disposal, because Thursday's Europa League match against NEC Nijmegen and, above all, Sunday's league game against Atalanta already look like an important turning point for the Juventus season. Across those next two matches, Kolo Muani will certainly still have time and opportunities to play and to find the back of the net, something he has not yet managed this season. It remains to be seen whether he will do so both times as a starter, or from the bench. Whether he will do so as a lone striker or alongside Woltemade and, in that case, whether he will be the one leading the line with the German in the hole, or whether it will be the other way round. Either way, the chances for the former Tottenham man will still be limited, and every minute on the pitch from now on will be crucial for him.
A low-profile obsession
Given his current form, Kolo Muani remains a mystery. Three Juventus directors, at different times, went after the 1998-born forward almost obsessively. First Giuntoli, who signed him on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who chased him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after lengthy negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the significant fee of €38 million fixed plus €12 million in bonuses.
"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club at a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also the possibility of returning to the top," Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. The feeling now, then, is that the decision to focus on Kolo Muani belongs entirely to a Juve who, today, are struggling to climb out of a dimension below their history. Juventus once had the pulling power to sign, for example, France's number ones in every position, from Platini to Zidane via Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba. Now the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not, at least, among the ten strongest French strikers at the moment.
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