Given his current form, Kolo Muani remains a mystery. Three Juventus directors, at different times, went after the 1998-born forward almost obsessively. First Giuntoli, who signed him on loan in January 2025, then Comolli, who chased him in vain throughout the summer of 2025, and finally Carnevali, who after lengthy negotiations in the summer of 2026 signed him on a permanent deal for the significant fee of €38 million fixed plus €12 million in bonuses.





"We cannot think that Juventus have become a club at a lower level than they are. We are in a cycle, there will be difficulties and also the possibility of returning to the top," Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday. The feeling now, then, is that the decision to focus on Kolo Muani belongs entirely to a Juve who, today, are struggling to climb out of a dimension below their history. Juventus once had the pulling power to sign, for example, France's number ones in every position, from Platini to Zidane via Deschamps, Trezeguet, Lilian Thuram, Vieira and Pogba. Now the Old Lady need a year to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin, a player who was not called up for the World Cup and who is not, at least, among the ten strongest French strikers at the moment.