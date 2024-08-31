Kings of MTN8: Why defending champions Orlando Pirates will go all the way and clinch a third consecutive title

The Sea Robbers are sailing smoothly after delivering a stellar performance in front of their devoted fans at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Riveiro’s men secured a commanding 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate) victory over Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final return leg. Despite a shaky start, the Buccaneers quickly turned up the intensity, keeping their visitors on the defensive.

With another final looming against either Mamelodi Sundowns or Stellenbosch, who clash on Sunday, September 1, the Buccaneer faithful are eager for another MTN8 triumph.

Here, GOAL highlights key players who could be instrumental in guiding Pirates to the trophy.

