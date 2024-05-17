Khune to retire?! Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma might have just let the cat out of the bag -'Itumeleng Khune is a legend, I will miss his personality'
Speculation has been rife that the veteran shot-stopper is about to call time on his playing career that spans 20 years in professional ranks.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chiefs are set to honour Khune on Saturday
- That has sparked rumours about his retirement
- Bvuma has flared up the speculation