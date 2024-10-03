'Khoza is a dictator, how can he chair PSL for 20 years? But him & Motaung should continue until 2028! If unhappy go support All Blacks' - Fans

South Africans have their say regaring the possibility of top administrators retaining their roles ahead of the elections.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Chiefs' Kaizer Motaung have been tipped to continue with their roles in the executive committee for the next four years.

Reports have it that no changes are expected on the board ahead of the PSL's quadrennial general meeting set for November 13.

Khoza has been the PSL chairman for the last 20 years, and he has played a massive role in helping South African top-flight football become one of the best in Africa.

The majority of the fans believe the duo should be retained for the best interest of Mzansi football, while some feel new blood is needed. Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.