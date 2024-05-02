Khanyisa Mayo: 'Someone offers a stupid amount of money' - Eric Tinkler sets conditions for sale of Mamelodi Sundowns & Kaizer Chiefs admired forward
The Citizens are known for selling their top players almost every season and Mayo could be the next key player to leave the Western Cape side.
- Tinkler sent conditions on Mayo's availability
- The striker has been linked with Chiefs and Downs
- City's star scored 10 league goals this season so far