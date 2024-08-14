Khanyisa Mayo, Elisa Mokwana, Percy Tau, and fellow PSL Stars: Their journey from South Africa to North Africa

GOAL zooms into how Premier Soccer League stars have been representing the highly-rated leagues in Africa as attraction in SA football spikes.

North African teams are slowly discovering that the PSL is a gold mine as recent moves are evidence of the attraction from big teams across the continent.

On the coaching front, Pitso Mosimane was the trendsetter when he joined Al Ahly in 2020, leaving a cosy and comfortable job to take up a major challenge in Egypt. Al Ahly holds the reputation of being the most successful club in Africa, but Mosimane was brave enough to take up that gig.

Equally brave was The Red Devils, who took a chance with 'Jingles', knowing that he has not coached outside of the PSL. However, Mosimane's experience as Bafana Bafana's head and assistant coach, paired with his 2016 Caf Champions League and five PSL titles was enough for The Pharaohs to be convinced that he was the right man.

'Jingles' went on to win two Champions League crowns with Al Ahly, and that was the beginning of South Africa's footprint in North Africa. Khanyisa Mayo is the latest export to move up North as he joined Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

The former Cape Town City attacker was on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, but after Amakhosi missed out, it now begs the question - will he strive on foreign land? Former Chiefs defender Dominic Issacs has all the answers.

Here, we look at the PSL personnel who have made or are about to make their mark in other African countries.

