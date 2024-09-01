‘Key players have not really clicked…maybe it’s fatigue’ - Unhappy Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi concerned after MTN8 elimination, while Steve Barker lauds Stellenbosch players for stepping up

The Brazilians failed to find the back of the net again in the MTN8 semi-final second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

After a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch in the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, August 28th, Sundowns were determined to turn things around in the return fixture. However, their efforts fell short as the Cape Winelands side secured another 1-0 victory (2-0 on aggregate), eliminating the Tshwane giants from the competition and advancing to the final against Orlando Pirates.

Here, GOAL highlights the post-match reactions from Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker.

