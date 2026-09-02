"And this is where the story takes on a completely different meaning. In life and in football, you come across people who remind you that, before contracts, bonuses and negotiations, there are human relationships. The Percassi family had sensed the boy's unease. They know Franck, his story, his character and his values. They spoke with me and they spoke with him, and in those conversations the financial side was never put at the centre. They spoke about the story of Kessié and Atalanta, about the boy who arrived in Bergamo many years ago and the man he has become. Sometimes it is precisely certain 'details' that make the difference. To the Atalanta fans I want to say one thing: Franck Kessié did not choose Atalanta because he had no alternatives. It is important to say that clearly. He did have them, including from prestigious clubs and on extremely important financial terms. He chose Bergamo because there he felt wanted, respected and valued, both as a person and as a footballer. And above all, he has not forgotten where he started and how much he received. He could have chosen to return to Bergamo at 35, at the end of his career, to romantically close the circle. And I am convinced that the Percassi family would have welcomed him even then. Instead, he has chosen to return now, at the peak of his footballing maturity, to try to give something back to Atalanta. So to all the Bergamo fans we send a simple and sincere message: Franck is back, with gratitude for the past, respect for the present and confidence in the future."