Kermit Erasmus, Jody February, Zakhele Lepasa and the benchwarmers who need to move in the next PSL transfer window

Several players are frustrated in their teams as they have been reduced to spectators. As the transfer season looms, GOAL looks at possible movement.

Many call it the crazy season, but for football players, the transfer window is a period of critical decisions where the fate of their futures is decided.

The PSL's next transfer window is set to open soon and teams like Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to blood in new players as Amakhosi are looking to turn the corner. Chiefs finished outside of the top half of the table, and that means the likes of sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jnr. and team manager Bobby Motaung need to get rid of the rot.

Meanwhile, there are some players at Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns [who have turned the PSL into a farmers' league] who are frustrated, while mega stars such as Keagan Dolly are skating on thin ice at Naturena. GOAL looks at other players who may be desperate to make moves in this upcoming transfer window.