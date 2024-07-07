Kermit Erasmus, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Kermit Erasmus calls out racism - 'One of the most decorated players for Orlando Pirates, but Daine Klate is not recognised'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKermit ErasmusDaine KlateSouaibou MarouFortune MakaringeThabang MonareRichard Ofori

The 33-year-old has been vocal about his situation at the Buccaneers and his views on the football industry in the country.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Erasmus speaks out about his time at Pirates
  • The forward reveals details about player treatment
  • He brings up the topic of Coloured footballers
Article continues below