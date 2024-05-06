Kennedy Mweene, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Kennedy Mweene opens up on enjoyable but tough coaching experience at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'You don't sleep under Rhulani Mokwena'

Premier Soccer LeagueLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaLamontville Golden Arrows

The retired Masandawana shot-stopper has discussed his new role and the experience he's getting from the club's head coach

  • Mweene opens up on Sundowns coaching experience
  • The Zambian former keeper has retired in 2023
  • The former captain won several trophies with Downs
