Keep or sell? Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa and the transfer decisions Orlando Pirates must make in upcoming transfer window

The Buccaneers are expected to revamp their squad as they prepare for the 2024/25 season under their accomplished coach Jose Riveiro.

On Monday, Orlando Pirates announced the first player to leave the club ahead of the PSL winter transfer window which will open July 1.

Cameroon international Souaibou Marou has parted ways with the Buccaneers by mutual consent having struggled for game time during his one-and-a-half year stay at the club.

But how many of the current squad should be kept on for the new 2024/25 campaign?

GOAL assesses which players should either stay, be released, or be sold by the Soweto giants.