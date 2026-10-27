Lamine Yamal found himself under fierce attack from Daily Mail journalist Oliver Holt, who drew a moral comparison between the Barcelona star and England captain Harry Kane, crowned with the Ballon d'Or for 2026.
Kane claimed the award on Monday at a ceremony in London. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé came second, with Yamal third.
Holt dredged up the controversy that swirled around Yamal's 18th birthday party, setting the young Spaniard's handling of fame against a Kane career he described as calm and modest.