It is often said that new brooms sweep clean and more times than not, this always proves to be true. South African football giants, Kaizer Chiefs, are in an ongoing crisis and it does not look like there is any light at the end of the tunnel.

In 2010, Chiefs founder and chairman Kaizer Motaung Snr. bought back the 40% stake he sold to Primedia back in 1999 and since then, Amakhosi sold 35% of their shares to Dr. Mike Nkuna, who was rumoured to be keen on acquiring more shares to become the majority shareholder. However, the medical doctor rebuffed those claims.

But when you think about it, would it really be a bad idea for Motuang to sell some of his shares with a buy-back clause? He is clearly not opposed to allowing parties into the Chiefs kitty. His children, Bobby, Jessica, Kaizer Jnr and Kemiso all hold key positions at the club.

It might be time for them to head the call by staunch Chiefs fan and friend of Kaizer Snr, Bantu Holomisa. The member of the South African parliament suggested that the Motaungs should step back from positions of leadership and allow new brooms to mop up the mud.

Here, GOAL looks at the flaws of having a big institution like Amakhosi being run like the family business that it is.