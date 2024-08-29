Steven Mendes, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs wonderkid signed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic-owned Swedish club

Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs, Transfers, Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Hammarby, Allsvenskan, Kaizer Chiefs U23

The 16-year-old is a South Africa junior international and is expected to further progress in Europe.

  • Mendes went for trials at Hammarby
  • He impressed the Swedish side
  • The teenager now leaves Chiefs for Hammarby
