Kaizer Chiefs woes persist and Johnson concedes 'we are not in a good space now' following Nedbank Cup exit

Hopes of finishing the season with silverware went up in smoke for Amakhosi on Sunday after they were stunned by little known Milford FC.

Kaizer Chiefs are enduring what could be the most difficult moment of their season following elimination from the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

The Soweto giants were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Milford following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Playing at home and with some numerical advantage in extra time plus a missed penalty during that period, it was a torrid evening for Amakhosi.

Their fans are now angry and coach Cavin Johnson also admitted they are having it hard.

GOAL brings you raw quotes from Johnson and his Milford counterpart Xanti Pupuma in reaction to Sunday's match.