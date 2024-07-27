Kaizer Chiefs vs Young Africans: A first glimpse at Nasreddine Nabi’s Glamour Boys in inaugural 2024 Toyota Cup showdown with Tanzanian giants

The encounter between Amakhosi and Wananchi promises to be an interesting affair for the supporters.

The inaugural Toyota Cup showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and Young Africans will give Amakhosi fans a glimpse into what Nasreddine Nabi is cooking in Naturena.

The Tunisian mentor’s much-anticipated appointment was well received by the hard-to-please Amakhosi faithful, who are desperate for silverware with the club enduring a lengthy drought.

After a disastrous 2023-24 season, Chiefs fans head into the new campaign with a lot of hope and optimism after the club made some major changes in the technical team.

The new mentor, Nabi, along with the coaching staff he personally handpicked, have had almost a month to assess the squad during the club’s successful pre-season camp in Turkiye.

They now prepare for their next test, the final pre-season match in front of a lively crowd in Bloemfontein at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday against a familiar opponent, Nabi’s old club Yanga.

Here, GOAL looks ahead to the encounter between the Soweto giants and Wananchi, and discusses some of the details that make it an interesting affair for the fans.