Kaizer Chiefs vs Young Africans SC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's crunch friendly against the Tanzanian champions this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs fans will have an opportunity to watch their team for the first time on Saturday in a pre-season game against Yanga SC.

The Glamour Boys have been camping in Turkey for the last three weeks, which has given coach Nasreddine Nabi a chance to have a look at the players and instil his ideas.

Wananchi are in South Africa for pre-season ahead of a busy 2024/25 season which will see them aim at successfully defending their league title as well as have a good Caf Champions League campaign.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi will be facing his former team for the first time since leaving for AS FAR Rabat and later Amakhosi.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the Toyota Cup match between Chiefs and Yanga SC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp