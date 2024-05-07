Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's South Africa's top-tier date with the Rockets.

Kaizer Chiefs hope to bounce back to winning ways against TS Galaxy after their recent humiliation at the hands of the newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Glamour Boys are out of contention for the 2024/25 Caf Champions League ticket and are at risk of missing the MTN8 next season.

TS Galaxy are currently on 38 points with a game in hand, meaning they have an outside chance of qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.